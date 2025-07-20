Gwyneth Paltrow throws shade at Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she felt “sad” when ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston, even joking that he had “terrible taste.
As per US Weekly, Amy Odell’s new book, Gwyneth: The Biography stated that in 2000 interview at the Toronto Film Festival, a “gossipy reporter” asked the “Shakespeare In Love” star “how she felt about Brad Pitt marrying Jennifer Aniston [in July of that year].
Odell added Paltrow’s response, “Are you really asking me this question?’ Gwyneth replied, her eyes now ‘daggers.’ ‘I can’t comment on this kind of thing,’”
The writer mentioned, “In reality, Gwyneth confided to friends that she’d felt sad when she learned they were getting married. (She was also fond of telling them that Brad ‘has terrible taste in women.’)”
The Iron Man starlet also reacted to Pitt’s marriage with Friends alum by throwing shade during a business meeting with Estée Lauder heiress Aerin Lauder later that year.
“At one dinner, the two were talking about Brad Pitt. According to someone familiar with the discussion, Gwyneth allegedly told her, ‘He’s dumber than a sack of s–t,'” the excerpt read.
Paltrow and Pitt began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of Se7en.
In 1997, the couple parted ways ,a year after the engagement and they never shared a “concrete reason for their breakup.”