King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark

King Frederik and wife Queen Mary of Denmark have left for an abroad vacation, leaving their 18-year-old son Crown Prince Christian in charge of the kingdom.
According to Hello Magazine, the teenager will be acting as a regent as his parents take a break in
The royal couple left for their summer getaway on Saturday morning, and shall be returning back very shortly with a comeback date of July 23 in mind.
Crown Prince Christian is King Frederik and Queen Mary’s eldest son among four children.
He has in fact acted as a regent several times in the past when his parents had to fly out for important state visits.
These turn out to be a handy practice session for him as the royal kid is now first in line to take over the Danish throne following King Frederik, who succeeded Queen Margarethe back in January.
In recent months especially, Crown Prince Christian has checked of a few milestones, including graduation from the Ordrup Gymnasium high school in Copenhagen.
His 17-year-old sister, Princess Isabella, attends the very same institute.
They have two younger siblings who are 13-year-old twins named Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.