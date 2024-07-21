Royal

King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark

King Frederik, Queen Mary out and away for vacation

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
King Frederik, Queen Mary out and away for vacation
King Frederik, Queen Mary out and away for vacation

King Frederik and wife Queen Mary of Denmark have left for an abroad vacation, leaving their 18-year-old son Crown Prince Christian in charge of the kingdom.

According to Hello Magazine, the teenager will be acting as a regent as his parents take a break in

The royal couple left for their summer getaway on Saturday morning, and shall be returning back very shortly with a comeback date of July 23 in mind.

Crown Prince Christian is King Frederik and Queen Mary’s eldest son among four children.

He has in fact acted as a regent several times in the past when his parents had to fly out for important state visits.

These turn out to be a handy practice session for him as the royal kid is now first in line to take over the Danish throne following King Frederik, who succeeded Queen Margarethe back in January.

In recent months especially, Crown Prince Christian has checked of a few milestones, including graduation from the Ordrup Gymnasium high school in Copenhagen.

His 17-year-old sister, Princess Isabella, attends the very same institute.

They have two younger siblings who are 13-year-old twins named Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark

King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark
Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style

Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style

Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian

Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats

Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats

Royal News

Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Kalina shoots down criticism on her muscular transformation
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Anne seemingly breaks King Charles' royal order
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Kate, Prince William seek new staff member with unique skills
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare after Trump assassination attempt
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
King Charles hosts 46 Euorpean leaders at Blenheim Palace reception
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse 'incident' injury
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
King Charles' desperation over Harry after Queen's death laid bare
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George