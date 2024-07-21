Jessie J ‘rethinks life’ after ADHD, OCD diagnosis

Jessie J was diagnosed with ADHD as well as OCD around three months ago, making it “rethink” her entire life.
In a candid Instagram post on July 21, she took the time to detail her feelings and experience out in words for followers.
The vocalist said, “It’s weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life, and finally one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why.”
“ADHD has such a wide spectrum it’s like a mystery putting your version of it together. In really understanding ways to cope, excel and grow with it. Tbh, I like it’s a superpower,” she added.
Then, Jessie J expressed how social media got to be the platform that helped her “relate, connect, and heal” many a times.
Wishing to do the same for others, she wrote, “There are so many people going through this same thing and I’m honestly just reaching out to hold your hand and because I need mine held too.”
“I have no boundaries… lol, we know that,” the vocalist joked.
Needless to state that Jessie J’s post grabbed fans right by some mushy love, bringing them together to wish her well.