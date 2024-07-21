Jennifer Garner gives exciting home tour to her cat in new video: Watch

Jennifer Garner offered her cat a look into the places of her house he has never seen before as he practically asked for it.
In a hilarious Instagram video which was shared by Garner on Saturday, she could be seen taking her cat named Moose to the unexpected spots in her house.
The video kicks off with the 13 Going On 30 actress carrying her gray furry cat and taking her to the fridge to show what’s inside it.
Garner gave hilarious expressions as she takes Moose to the microwave and then to the fish tank, where her cat was seen enjoying the most while gazing at the fish as she held him in her arms.
Next spot was inside Jennifer Garner’s bed, where Moose was trying to peek inside the sheets.
The adorable video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Moose asked for a tour.”
The Family Switch star looked stylish in casual t-shirt with black stripes and Khaki pants.
Jennifer Garner’s video garnered tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments from her fans around the world.
Prior to this, Garner offered her fans a look into her once upon a farm meeting in San Fransico.