Anne Hathaway wants a ‘heavy’ paycheck for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’: Deets inside

Anne Hathaway’s expectations regarding her role and earning in Devil Wears Prada sequel has been revealed by an inside source.
Anne being one of the biggest names in the world of rom-com is willing to reprise her role in Devil Wears Prada 2 if only she is compensated with a heavy paycheck along with a substantial role.
An insider exclusively told Life & Style magazine, “The original Prada changed Anne’s life and redefined her career, and Anne proved this year that she’s still one of the biggest names in the rom-com world with her Amazon smash The Idea of You. But Anne has also been down the road with talks about a DWP sequel a couple of times now and she hasn’t enjoyed that process one bit.”
According to the source, Disney is aiming to bring together Anne, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, but it seems that Anne might be hesitant as she holds this property to a very high standard and emphasizes the need for appropriate compensation, for being the center of this romantic comedy.
“In other words, she’s not going to just smile and take a million dollars for an extended cameo – the part needs to be substantial and the paycheck needs to be in the eight-figure range,” the insider added.
The source further disclosed that, “Anne is perfectly willing to play ball and do what she has to do to make this sequel a hit, but she’s not going to do it out of the kindness of her own heart and she’s perfectly prepared to hunker down in a negotiation over the next few months to get what she and her team think she has coming to her.”
Devil Wears Prada film was released in 2006, earning Meryl a nomination for Best Actress at the 79th Academy Awards, for her dynamic role of Miranda Priestly.