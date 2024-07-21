Entertainment

Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Nicole Kidman walked down the memory lane to working with her ex and then husband Tom Cruise on Stanley Kubrick’s film Eyes Wide Shut.

Kidman, who was married to the Mission Impossible leading actor from 1990 to 2001 reflected on spending days rehearsing an intimate scene with Cruise during Eyes Wide Shut filming.

During her conversation with The Los Angeles Times, The Family Affair actress revealed, “When Tom and I first started with Stanley, it was at his home, and we didn’t even go over to the sets at Pinewood [Studios].”

She continued, “Six, eight weeks passed, and we’re wondering, ‘Are we ever going to start?’ And we just wouldn’t start. We were getting comfortable with each other, comfortable enough to throw out ideas. For that scene, we improvised the beginning of it through the rehearsals.”

As per the actress, the Eyes Wide Shut director took inspiration in her and Cruise’s marriage while working on the scene of his final feature film, which was filmed during an extensive period of 1996-1998.

“I suppose he was mining it,” she said adding, “There were ideas he was interested in. He’d ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling.”

She continued, “I do remember him saying, ‘Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it’s a triangle.’ Because one person could feel ganged up on. But he was aware of that and knew how to manage us.”

