Entertainment

'Mirzapur' star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Tabu, pour in warm wishes for Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha for new addition to their family

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Mirzapur star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl
'Mirzapur' star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who are overjoyed at the arrival of their newborn baby girl, are sharing their happiness with the world.

The power couple took to Instagram on Saturday to post an adorable photo of their little one's tiny feet.

Alongside the photo, they penned a heartfelt note, stating, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed.”

“Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings .." Richa and Ali noted in a joint post.


The post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from their celebrity friends and fans.

Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and many others showered the new parents with blessings and best wishes.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had officially announced the birth of their daughter in a joint statement on July 18.

The couple had shared the news of their pregnancy in February and had a delayed wedding celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally tying the knot in October 2022.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha tied the knot in 2020 and celebrated with their friends and family after two years on September 2022.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was recently starred in third season of Mirzapur, while Richa Chadha featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Anne Hathaway, son's sweet gesture at Taylor Swift show leaves fans in awe

Anne Hathaway, son's sweet gesture at Taylor Swift show leaves fans in awe
Nick Jonas reveals why he ended his concert early

Nick Jonas reveals why he ended his concert early
'Mirzapur' star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl

'Mirzapur' star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Entertainment News

Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Richard Simmons' last photo, message released by staff
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
'Cobra Kai' stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka spill secret of their fitness
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Anne Hathaway, son's sweet gesture at Taylor Swift show leaves fans in awe
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones bring ‘Twisters’ energy to Luke Combs concert
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Kylie Jenner takes Italy fashion to next level with sultry backless look
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli set stage ablaze with surprise duet in Tuscany: WATCH
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary: 'Miss you’
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Jennifer Garner gives exciting home tour to her cat in new video: Watch
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats' in 'Deadpool 2'
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Halle Berry reveals how 'Catwoman' made her 'cat lover'