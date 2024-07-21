'Mirzapur' star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who are overjoyed at the arrival of their newborn baby girl, are sharing their happiness with the world.
The power couple took to Instagram on Saturday to post an adorable photo of their little one's tiny feet.
Alongside the photo, they penned a heartfelt note, stating, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed.”
“Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings .." Richa and Ali noted in a joint post.
The post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from their celebrity friends and fans.
Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and many others showered the new parents with blessings and best wishes.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had officially announced the birth of their daughter in a joint statement on July 18.
The couple had shared the news of their pregnancy in February and had a delayed wedding celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally tying the knot in October 2022.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha tied the knot in 2020 and celebrated with their friends and family after two years on September 2022.
On the work front, Ali Fazal was recently starred in third season of Mirzapur, while Richa Chadha featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.