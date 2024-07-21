Richard Simmons' last photo, message released by staff

Richard Simmons' staff shared the last photo he prepared before his death in a heartfelt post.
In a heartfelt homage, his crew posted the late fitness icon's final words and a picture he had taken before passing away on July 13.
On X, (formerly Twitter) a member of Simmons' team wrote, “Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead … going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting.”
His staff added, “... On the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday.”
The statement continued, “So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.”
In the last picture, Simon could be seen grinning, standing in front of a vibrant wall with grey hair and a bright orange NASA space suit.
“Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard,” Simmons had written for the caption.
To note, Simmons's last post was made the day after his funeral in Los Angeles on Friday, July 19.
He was discovered dead at the age of 76 at his home the day after his birthday and his private funeral took place almost a week later.