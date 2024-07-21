Sports

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese defeat Women’s National Team in All-Star Game

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have turned into victorious teammate from screeching opponents.

At yesterday’s WNBA All-Star match, the duo confronted the court together, ultimately beating the 117-109 U.S. Olympic team that shall be clashing in Paris this year.

This dynamic rivalry is the second of its kind since the first instance was noted back in 2021, when WNBA All-Star group defeated U.S. Women’s National Team ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

The game rolled out at the Footprint Center with gold medalist Diana Taurasi opening it by scoring a three-point shot, as per People Magazine.

Cut to several minutes later, WNBA clapped back, almost tying the battle near first quarter’s end with 23 points in check to USA’s 24.

Caitlin Clark had triggered her inner fire to dust the brawl with 4 points and 10 assists, which is the highest number made by a rookie.

On the other hand, Angel Reese “recorded a double-double by scoring 11 rebounds and 12 points by the end of the match,” becoming the first ever rookie to have done so in an All-Star play.

