Robert Irwin's unexpected confession astonishes 'The Project' panel

Robert Irwin left his co-stars in awe with a surprising confession about his 'first time' during an appearance on The Project.
During a conversation about the caffeinated beverage, the 20-year-old revealed her confession while co-hosting The Sunday Project this past weekend.
Robert said to his co-star, “I only just tried my first cup of coffee recently. It did not go over well at all.”
The Australian conservationist said he was glad to give the drink another try when speaking with singer Budjerah, who also mentioned that his first experience with coffee wasn't that great.
"I feel like we've got to catch up for a coffee, I've got to get converted to the world of coffee," Robert said.
Rachel Corbett, the guest host of The Project, then made a joke about how the two boys could get along by sharing a "cup of warm milk."
Robert documented his first-ever cup of coffee in a social media video last year.
He posted a clip to Instagram capturing him making a coffee as he worked a shift at the Crikey Café at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast.