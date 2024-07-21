Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed

Prince George is second-in-line to the royal throne, and so is naturally taking after parents Prince William and Kate Middleton for becoming a good king.
In an interview with Hello Magazine, former confidante Debbie Frank claimed that the child is “sensitive, highly responsible, caring, and empathic.”
She said, “In so many ways, he resembles his late grandmother and father. Both Princess Diana and Prince William were shy as young people and yet both of them blossomed into their royal roles.”
While Prince George’s introverted nature comes from his papa and late granny, he rationally looks after his duties thanks to mama Kate Middleton.
Debbie Frank looked through their sun signs, suggesting, “Their charts are reversed, creating a positive and magnetic flow of energy between them.”
“Both have the Sun and Moon in aspect to the stern taskmaster planet Saturn, indicating a highly responsible nature,” she analyzed.
Next up, the insider predicted what kind of monarch will Prince George turn out to be.
“Prince George will be a heart rather than a head person. He doesn’t have any planets in the Air signs which means he will rely on his gut instincts rather than rationale,” she proposed.