Royal

Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed

Prince George will follow ‘heart than head’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024


Prince George is second-in-line to the royal throne, and so is naturally taking after parents Prince William and Kate Middleton for becoming a good king.

In an interview with Hello Magazine, former confidante Debbie Frank claimed that the child is “sensitive, highly responsible, caring, and empathic.”

She said, “In so many ways, he resembles his late grandmother and father. Both Princess Diana and Prince William were shy as young people and yet both of them blossomed into their royal roles.”

While Prince George’s introverted nature comes from his papa and late granny, he rationally looks after his duties thanks to mama Kate Middleton.

Debbie Frank looked through their sun signs, suggesting, “Their charts are reversed, creating a positive and magnetic flow of energy between them.”

“Both have the Sun and Moon in aspect to the stern taskmaster planet Saturn, indicating a highly responsible nature,” she analyzed.

Next up, the insider predicted what kind of monarch will Prince George turn out to be.

“Prince George will be a heart rather than a head person. He doesn’t have any planets in the Air signs which means he will rely on his gut instincts rather than rationale,” she proposed.

Hasan Ali drops a ‘major’ statement on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025

Hasan Ali drops a ‘major’ statement on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025
Katie Price suddenly engaged to JJ Slater?

Katie Price suddenly engaged to JJ Slater?
Robert Irwin's unexpected confession astonishes 'The Project' panel

Robert Irwin's unexpected confession astonishes 'The Project' panel
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed

Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed

Royal News

Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Prince Philip named in sex scandal with Christine Keeler
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Kate Middleton’s annual ritual for Prince George expected today
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Princess Kalina shoots down criticism on her muscular transformation
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Princess Anne seemingly breaks King Charles' royal order
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Princess Kate, Prince William seek new staff member with unique skills
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare after Trump assassination attempt