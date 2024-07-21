Charles Spencer’s daughter emerges in photo following sad news

Charles Spencer’s youngest child, Charlotte Diana, appeared in an unseen photo that was floated on social media this weekend.
In the said picture, she was wearing jodhpurs as well as a jacket paired up with a hat and riding boots.
This outfit was matched for her outing with a small brown pony and a dog sitting by her feet with both of these furry friends looking into the camera as they wore a purple blanket.
The image was shared by mother Countess Karen Spencer on Instagram with a message that made her followers go “aww.”
She wrote, “In the last month, we’ve have had to put two of our beloved pets down here at Althorp. Roo, Charlotte’s first competition pony and our beloved lab Otis.”
“Otis was definitely my dog of a lifetime. I can’t believe he’s gone. Here they are with Charlotte in happier times in front of the Falconry at the back of the park,” the caption added.
This gloomy note comes just a few weeks after Charles Spencer announced that he’s divorcing Karen Spencer.
He had also paid a tribute to these two pets previously, stating, “Everyone at Althorp loved Otis - several people here have talked today of his having been a 'total legend.' The place won’t be the same.”