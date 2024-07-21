Donald Trump lashes out at Biden’s withdrawal, calls him ‘worst president ever'

United States President Joe Biden has announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, July 21.
Former President Donald Trump quickly reacted to the news, calling Biden "the worst president in U.S. history.”
In a phone call with CNN, Trump said, "He (Biden) is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country."
Trump further suggested that if Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic nominee, she would be easier to defeat in the upcoming election.
Later on, in a post to his social media platform, Trump slammed Biden, saying, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!" Trump wrote. "He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement."
Trump added, "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency," but that Republicans "will remedy the damage."
Biden’s exit comes amid increasing calls from Congressional Democrats for him to step down after his debate aired on CNN on June 27, where he struggled with coherent answers and failed to address Trump's false claims.
Just days before his withdrawal, Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.
In his departure, Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic candidate for the presidency.
This shift in the race sets the stage for the upcoming battle between Harris and Trump in November.