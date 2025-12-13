Kate Middleton has reportedly made her thoughts clear on Andrew's remarrying offers to Sarah Ferguson after Royal fallout.
Just days after a report suggested that Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor has been considering the option to reunite with his ex-wife Sarah in a wedlock, inside sources have disclosed how The Princess of Wales feels about this new development.
A part of Kate is relived that Andrew will no longer be residing in a such a close proximity as he has been ordered to evict the Royal Lodge after titles removal in October, in the wake of his links with Jeffrey Epstein.
However, she still holds sympathy for Fergie - whom she once had a friendly relation with, and thinks that staying in contact with the former Prince will only make things worse for the former Duchess of York.
"Kate does feel badly for Sarah, but there’s no denying the fact she has made some terrible choices," a source told Closer magazine.
"The fact that she elected to try to lie her way out of trouble for such a long time has ultimately come at a terrible price," they added.
The insider further revealed that the future Queen strongly disapproves the idea of Sarah and Andrew's reunion as a couple.
"In her view, taking him back would be utter madness and an act of total self-sabotage on Sarah’s part," the insider noted.
"She very much doesn’t want Sarah to fall back into his trap," they added.
Why Andrew wants to remarry Sarah Ferguson?
The former Duke of York - who has been living with his ex-wife since 2003 despite having their divorce finalised in 1996 after ten years of marriage.
Now the brother of King Charles is said to be fearful of Sarah "throwing him under the bus", so he wants to be reunite with the children's author.
"He says being together again might be the only way they both get through this mess. He still finds her attractive and he’s so comfortable with her," an insider revealed.
They further claimed, "He keeps telling Sarah they can do so much more as a team and that the best way forward is to rebuild what they once had."