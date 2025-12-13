Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Princess Kate strongly reacts as Sarah Ferguson receives marriage offer from Andrew

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans
Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Kate Middleton has reportedly made her thoughts clear on Andrew's remarrying offers to Sarah Ferguson after Royal fallout.

Just days after a report suggested that Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor has been considering the option to reunite with his ex-wife Sarah in a wedlock, inside sources have disclosed how The Princess of Wales feels about this new development.

A part of Kate is relived that Andrew will no longer be residing in a such a close proximity as he has been ordered to evict the Royal Lodge after titles removal in October, in the wake of his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

However, she still holds sympathy for Fergie - whom she once had a friendly relation with, and thinks that staying in contact with the former Prince will only make things worse for the former Duchess of York.

You Might Like:

"Kate does feel badly for Sarah, but there’s no denying the fact she has made some terrible choices," a source told Closer magazine.

"The fact that she elected to try to lie her way out of trouble for such a long time has ultimately come at a terrible price," they added.

The insider further revealed that the future Queen strongly disapproves the idea of Sarah and Andrew's reunion as a couple.

"In her view, taking him back would be utter madness and an act of total self-sabotage on Sarah’s part," the insider noted.

"She very much doesn’t want Sarah to fall back into his trap," they added.

Why Andrew wants to remarry Sarah Ferguson?

The former Duke of York - who has been living with his ex-wife since 2003 despite having their divorce finalised in 1996 after ten years of marriage.

Now the brother of King Charles is said to be fearful of Sarah "throwing him under the bus", so he wants to be reunite with the children's author.

"He says being together again might be the only way they both get through this mess. He still finds her attractive and he’s so comfortable with her," an insider revealed.

They further claimed, "He keeps telling Sarah they can do so much more as a team and that the best way forward is to rebuild what they once had."

Meghan Markle's reunion with father Thomas remains uncertain amid health woes

Meghan Markle's reunion with father Thomas remains uncertain amid health woes
Andrew gives new shock to King Charles after monarch’s major cancer update

Andrew gives new shock to King Charles after monarch’s major cancer update
King Charles sparks confusion about his cancer status with personal message

King Charles sparks confusion about his cancer status with personal message
Princess Diana's brother breaks silence after King Charles’ new health update

Princess Diana's brother breaks silence after King Charles’ new health update
Meghan Markle shares special message after Kate Middleton earns new title

Meghan Markle shares special message after Kate Middleton earns new title
King Charles reflects on ‘personal blessing’ during cancer treatment in new message

King Charles reflects on ‘personal blessing’ during cancer treatment in new message
Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return

Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return
King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation

King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation
Queen Mary of Denmark reveals surprise campaign during 3-day visit to Kenya

Queen Mary of Denmark reveals surprise campaign during 3-day visit to Kenya
Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times

Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times
Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Latest News

Peter Greene, famous for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Mask', passes away at 60

Peter Greene, famous for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Mask', passes away at 60
Amy Schumer calls it quits on 7-year marriage with Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer calls it quits on 7-year marriage with Chris Fischer
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans