Amy Schumer calls it quits on 7-year marriage with Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have parted their ways.
After being together for seven years, the I Feel Pretty actress surprised fans by announcing her decision to end marriage with the 45-year-old American chef and farmer.
Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, December 12, the 44-year-old actress shared a heartwarming photo with Fischer and announced the split in a humorous statement.
Beginning her statement, Schumer penned, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years.”
“We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time,” she continued.
Adding further to her lighthearted statement, the Life & Beth actress wrote, “blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer relationship timeline:
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer tied the knot on February 13, 2018, in Malibu, California, after dating for a few months.
The pair welcomed their first and only child, son Gene David Fischer, in 2019.