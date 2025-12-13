Peter Greene has been found dead at the age of 60.
On Friday afternoon, The Mask and Pulp Fiction star was found dead at 60 in his Lower East Side apartment in New York, his longtime manager confirmed the sad news.
Authorities and his manager, Gregg Edwards, said Greene was found unresponsive at his Clinton Street apartment around 3:25 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities reported that no foul play is suspected; the cause of death remains under investigation by the medical examiner.
“He was a terrific guy,” Edwards said Friday night.
The manager went on to say, “Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.”
Greene, who also appeared in The Usual Suspects, was set to begin an indie thriller called Mascots with Mickey Rourke in January, his manager Edwards told director Kerry Mondragón, breaking down in tears.
“They were very upset,” the manager added.
Edwards praised that Greene was a perfectionist and he put dedication in his work and wanted his performance to be just “right.”
“He worked with so many amazing actors and directors,” Edwards said, adding that his performance as ruthless mobster Dorian Tyrell opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in “The Mask” was “arguably his best role.”
“He fought his demons but overcame them.”
Peter Greene appeared in Hollywood classics, including Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.
With around 95 credits, also starred in Laws of Gravity, Clean, Shaven, Blue Streak, and Training Day.