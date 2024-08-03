Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hidden motive for Columbia trip exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again shook netizens ahead of their Columbia trip.
The royal couple got an invite from the country’s Vice President, Francia Márquez.
During their upcoming trip, Harry and Meghan are expected to “engage with leaders, youth, and women” and “experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”
The main purpose behind their trip to Colombia is to attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which will take place in November.
As reported by Vogue Arabia, the president said in a statement, “The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health.”
The statement concluded, “It will offer practical solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic.”
Furthermore, Meghan and Harry have also recently gotten candid about online bullying in their latest interview.