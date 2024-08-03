Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hidden motive for Columbia trip exposed

The Royal couple’s unusual purpose behind Columbia visit finally comes to light

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again shook netizens ahead of their Columbia trip.

The royal couple got an invite from the country’s Vice President, Francia Márquez.

During their upcoming trip, Harry and Meghan are expected to “engage with leaders, youth, and women” and “experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”

The main purpose behind their trip to Colombia is to attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which will take place in November.

As reported by Vogue Arabia, the president said in a statement, “The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health.”

The statement concluded, “It will offer practical solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic.”

Furthermore, Meghan and Harry have also recently gotten candid about online bullying in their latest interview.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Royal News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince William set to take huge decision for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Anne garners praises after suddenly leaving Paris Olympics 2024
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
King Charles entertained by young female dancers in Scotland
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Beatrice 'afraid' of Princess Eugenie's public backlash strategy
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Meghan Markle takes major political move on her 43rd birthday
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face backlash over ‘ridiculous’ security decision amid trip plans
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Anne suddenly left Paris Olympics for 3 reasons
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Queen Rania dotes on newborn as she becomes grandmother for first time