Prince Harry makes sure ‘Meghan Markle is celebrated’ on her 43th birthday

Prince Harry has made sure that his wife “Meghan Markle is celebrated” on her 43th birthday even if the royals snub her.
As reported by Express.co.uk, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold shared that the royal couple are planning to mend ties with Prince Harry and Meghan by extending birthday wish to the Suits former actress.
Harry will reportedly make sure that "Meghan is celebrated”, the American actress will turn 43 on Sunday, August, 4.
Furthermore, the royal couple got an invite from the Columbia’s Vice President, Francia Márquez.
During their upcoming trip in November, Harry and Meghan are expected to “engage with leaders, youth, and women” and “experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”
The main purpose behind their trip to Colombia is to attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which will take place in November.
As reported by Vogue Arabia, the president said in a statement, “The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health.”