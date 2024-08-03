Trending

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna honored with ‘unique’ statue outside Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Bryant family have unveiled a new bronze statue of Kobe Bryant and his daughter

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024


The Los Angeles Lakers and the Bryant family have unveiled a new bronze statue outside Crypto.com Arena, paying tribute to five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The statue, positioned near the 11th Street Entrance, celebrates Kobe’s legacy and his devotion to supporting women and girls in sports.

The sculpture, crafted by Rotblatt Amrany Studio, depicts Kobe with his arm around Gianna, both adorned with angel wings.

While, the design, inspired by Kobe’s time in Italy, features purple and gold flowers and engraved butterflies symbolizing transformation and hope.

Widow of Kobe, Vanessa Bryant, speaking at the unveiling, shared the emotional significance of the tribute.

She explained that the statue merges two memorable moments: Kobe wearing a Philadelphia Eagles beanie gifted by Gianna and his support for women’s sports through a distinctive WNBA hoodie.

Vanessa stated, "Kobe was the ultimate Girl Dad and Gigi was the ultimate Daddy’s girl."

Statue features unique plaque:

The statue also features a plaque honoring Gianna as an "Inspirational Icon for Girls in Sports" and Kobe as a "Proud Supporter of Women in Sports."

The plaque includes a quote from Kobe, celebrating his pride in being a "Girl Dad."

Moreover, the installation date, August 2, holds special meaning, reflecting both Kobe’s jersey numbers (8 and 24) and Gianna’s number (2) from her youth basketball days.

The statue will be open for public viewing starting August 3.

Additionally, this new addition joins the first Kobe Bryant statue unveiled earlier this year at Star Plaza, making him the seventh Laker to be honored with such a tribute.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Trending News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift stuns Eras Tour crowd with her special 'Exile' mashup: Watch
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Reynolds drops ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s BIGGEST unsolved question
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Excavation in Egypt's ancient Necropolis finds 63 tombs with stunning treasures
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Jordan Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa revealed name of firstborn
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX make HUGE donation after 'Guess' success
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction due to torrential downpour
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ilona Maher swaps custom pins with ’iconic’ Simone Biles in viral clip
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Sunderland riotors spread unrest after Southport killings
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ben Affleck takes big step to cope with Jennifer Lopez divorce drama
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Mystery of the Egypt’s 3,500-year-old "Screaming Woman" mummy unveiled
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Millie Bobby Brown calls husband Jake Bongiovi her ‘home in every lifetime’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
King Charles, Queen Camilla plan secret birthday 'gift' for Meghan Markle