Taylor Swift, beau Travis Kelce to get engaged soon?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicized their relation in summer 2023

  by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
Taylor Swift is soon going to get engaged to the “king of her heart!”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is getting ready to drop to one knee and ask his Innocent girlfriend for a yes, putting a period on the speculations about their future, Page Six was first to report.

“The engagement is happening soon,” as per an insider’s report to the outlet.

However, the plans for official engagement were denied by the NFL player’s representatives.

Meanwhile, some reports also claim that the “lover” couple might already have gotten engaged.

At the Kansas City Chiefs concert featuring Morgan Wallen on Thursday night, August 1, a Chiefs executive’s wife was overheard claiming that the Black Space starlet and Kelce are already engaged.

Nonetheless, it’s uncertain if the news is true or just a slip of the tongue.

Back in December 2023, the outlet reported that Kelce was on a quest to find a perfect ring and had already sought permission from Swift’s father, Scott.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” revealed another insider.

One more source claimed that the couple is planning to get engaged this summer.

