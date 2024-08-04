Ryan Reynolds drops ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s BIGGEST unsolved question

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds is sharing the question that’s on “everyone’s mind!”
The blockbuster film, which recently hit the cinemas, has garnered positive reviews from the critics and the fans, but at the same time has left every fan puzzled with one question: “Why was Thor crying?”
On Saturday, August 3, the Free Guy star took to his official Instagram handle to address the hot question that every Deadpool and Wolverine fan is eager to have answered.
Adding the hashtag “#DeadpoolAndWhyWasThorCrying,” the actor emphasized Deadpool’s burning curiosity about Thor.
The video featured clips from the movie where everyone was looking for the answer.
“Deadpool and Wolverine are breaking records worldwide. And there’s one question on everyone’s mind,” an anonymous voice began.
The video then saw Deadpool, full of curiosity, repeatedly asking, “Why was Thor crying?” to which Wolverine snapped back, “Shut up!”
Yet, the mysterious question still remains unsolved.
Soon the fans flocked to the comments, reigniting their query.
““Why was Thor crying?” Bro genuinely wanna know,” asked one of the fans.
Another penned, “Biggest mystery, why is Thor crying..??” while the third wrote, “We can keep a secret; just tell us, man.”
Among the sea of comments, a fan’s reaction to the movie’s foresight was noteworthy. “The best thing is they KNEW that would have this viral moment with the fans.. genius,” he appreciated.