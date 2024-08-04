Trending

Ryan Reynolds drops ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s BIGGEST unsolved question

Ryan Reynolds shared the hottest question of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024


Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds is sharing the question that’s on “everyone’s mind!”

The blockbuster film, which recently hit the cinemas, has garnered positive reviews from the critics and the fans, but at the same time has left every fan puzzled with one question: “Why was Thor crying?”

On Saturday, August 3, the Free Guy star took to his official Instagram handle to address the hot question that every Deadpool and Wolverine fan is eager to have answered.

Adding the hashtag “#DeadpoolAndWhyWasThorCrying,” the actor emphasized Deadpool’s burning curiosity about Thor.


The video featured clips from the movie where everyone was looking for the answer.

“Deadpool and Wolverine are breaking records worldwide. And there’s one question on everyone’s mind,” an anonymous voice began.

The video then saw Deadpool, full of curiosity, repeatedly asking, “Why was Thor crying?” to which Wolverine snapped back, “Shut up!”

Yet, the mysterious question still remains unsolved.

Soon the fans flocked to the comments, reigniting their query.

““Why was Thor crying?” Bro genuinely wanna know,” asked one of the fans.

Another penned, “Biggest mystery, why is Thor crying..??” while the third wrote, “We can keep a secret; just tell us, man.”

Among the sea of comments, a fan’s reaction to the movie’s foresight was noteworthy. “The best thing is they KNEW that would have this viral moment with the fans.. genius,” he appreciated.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Trending News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift stuns Eras Tour crowd with her special 'Exile' mashup: Watch
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Excavation in Egypt's ancient Necropolis finds 63 tombs with stunning treasures
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Jordan Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa revealed name of firstborn
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna honored with ‘unique’ statue outside Crypto.com Arena
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX make HUGE donation after 'Guess' success
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction due to torrential downpour
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ilona Maher swaps custom pins with ’iconic’ Simone Biles in viral clip
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Sunderland riotors spread unrest after Southport killings
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ben Affleck takes big step to cope with Jennifer Lopez divorce drama
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Mystery of the Egypt’s 3,500-year-old "Screaming Woman" mummy unveiled
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Millie Bobby Brown calls husband Jake Bongiovi her ‘home in every lifetime’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
King Charles, Queen Camilla plan secret birthday 'gift' for Meghan Markle