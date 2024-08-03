Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds stops laughing to celebrate ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ success

Ryan Reynolds got sentimental over new instalment’s box office numbers

  • August 03, 2024


Ryan Reynolds has thanked “every single person” for making the Deadpool franchise, and in particular its latest instalment, a big hit.

Today, on August 3, he hopped on Instagram with quite an emotional side, surprisingly leaving his jokey attitude to the side for two long minutes.

“Nearly a decade of getting to do this. 10 years ago, we would have gleefully taken these BONKERS 2nd weekend numbers as our opening weekend,” the actor wrote.

He added, “The way Deadpool & Wolverine has captured the moment is hard to process. Feels like it’s happening to someone else. Making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right.”

Then, Ryan Reynolds took a deep dive into thanking people from the film’s team, which includes co-writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and filmmakers Tim Miller and David Leitch.

Extending gratefulness to 20th Century Fox, Kevin Feige, and George Dewey’s production, he finally slipped in a salute to director Shawn Levy and co-star Hugh Jackman.

The star continued, “This has always been a game of inches and the relentlessness we hit this movie with is something I’ll never forget.”

“Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times. What a damn thrill this has been,” he concluded.

Hollywood News

Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares
Kevin Hart doesn’t want mend feud with ‘attitude king’ Michael Jordan
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’
Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages
Ben Affleck divorcing Jennifer Lopez for her ‘cocktail range’
Priyanka Chopra gives ‘biased’ verdict on husband Nick Jonas’ ‘Good Half’
Mariah Carey to bring ‘Christmas Tour’ to 20 cities
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom role in new 'Avengers' film
Leonardo DiCaprio’s next film title REVEALED