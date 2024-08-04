Christopher Meloni recalls 'marveling' at Julia Roberts on 'Runaway Bride' 25 years on

Christopher Meloni is reminiscing about his awe of Julia Roberts at the iconic rom-com Runaway Bride’s set!
The IF actor, who played Roberts’ fiancee in the star-studded film, talked about his co-star with PEOPLE exclusively on Wednesday, July 31, one day after the movie marked its 25th anniversary.
Meloni, while speaking of the scene where they had to dance, said, "I felt like I kept having to make it real but make it lighthearted, but the circumstances were real, had to have meaning... it was a really delicate dance for me.”
The I Am Wrath actor then recalled how the Ticket to Paradise actress effortlessly did the moves that felt like coming from within.
Awestruck by the actress, he noted, “[I remember] marveling at Julia being able to just kind of do it effortlessly,” he shared. “It was really fun to be a part of.”
As Meloni went further to talk about his experience while filming such a high-scaled movie, he recalled struggling not to be overwhelmed by the opportunity to work with the iconic actress and Richard Gere, who played the lead role alongside Roberts.
“I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is the most difficult thing I've ever had to do,’ because it was a big Hollywood comedy,” expressed the Snatched actor.