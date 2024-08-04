Entertainment

Christopher Meloni recalls 'marveling' at Julia Roberts on 'Runaway Bride' 25 years on

Christopher Meloni and Julia Roberts worked together in 1999’s ‘Runaway Bride’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Christopher Meloni and Julia Roberts worked together in 1999’s ‘Runaway Bride’
Christopher Meloni and Julia Roberts worked together in 1999’s ‘Runaway Bride’

Christopher Meloni is reminiscing about his awe of Julia Roberts at the iconic rom-com Runaway Bride’s set!

The IF actor, who played Roberts’ fiancee in the star-studded film, talked about his co-star with PEOPLE exclusively on Wednesday, July 31, one day after the movie marked its 25th anniversary.

Meloni, while speaking of the scene where they had to dance, said, "I felt like I kept having to make it real but make it lighthearted, but the circumstances were real, had to have meaning... it was a really delicate dance for me.”

The I Am Wrath actor then recalled how the Ticket to Paradise actress effortlessly did the moves that felt like coming from within.

Awestruck by the actress, he noted, “[I remember] marveling at Julia being able to just kind of do it effortlessly,” he shared. “It was really fun to be a part of.”

As Meloni went further to talk about his experience while filming such a high-scaled movie, he recalled struggling not to be overwhelmed by the opportunity to work with the iconic actress and Richard Gere, who played the lead role alongside Roberts.

“I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is the most difficult thing I've ever had to do,’ because it was a big Hollywood comedy,” expressed the Snatched actor.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Entertainment News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness