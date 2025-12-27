Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress gives heartfelt shout-out to her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan on his 60th birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out
Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out

Katrina Kaif is ringing in her former love Salman Khan’s special day with a heartfelt wish.

On Saturday, December 27, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress took to her official Instagram Stories to give a huge shout-out to her ex-boyfriend and costar on his milestone 60th birthday.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of her Ek Tha Tiger costar, Katrina penned, “Tiger Tiger Tiger…. Happiest 60th Birthday to the Super Human that you are…May everyday be full of Love and Light.”

In addition to the Dhoom 3 starlet, Salman Khan’s birthday was also celebrated by many other Bollywood A-listers, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kriti Sanon.

P.C. Instagram/katrinakaif
P.C. Instagram/katrinakaif

About Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif:

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif – one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry – reportedly began dating in the early 2000s.

The duo remained highly private about their relationship for several years and often appeared together publicly before parting ways around 2009.

“Salman and I have kept our feelings private from the beginning. That's the way we were happy. But having said that, I think there's been enough documented,” said Katrina in a 2011 interview.

She added, “I said some time back now that I am single and he's also single but we are friends, we are comfortable with each other and we work together. It's great fun on the sets; everybody's having a good time. I think the funniest thing is people are so wary."

Despite their split, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and the Singh is Kinng actress continued working together in successful films, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, and Bharat.

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday
Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday

Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday
Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan

Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan
Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar'

Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar'

Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’

Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’
Kiara Advani extends birthday wish to Salman Khan

Kiara Advani extends birthday wish to Salman Khan
'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan reveals exciting teaser on his 60th birthday

'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan reveals exciting teaser on his 60th birthday
Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post

Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's festive fun continues post-wedding celebrations

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's festive fun continues post-wedding celebrations
Salman Khan's bodyguard pens sweet birthday message as superstar turns 60

Salman Khan's bodyguard pens sweet birthday message as superstar turns 60
Dananeer celebrates birthday with 'insane love' amidst Ahad Raza Mir dating rumors

Dananeer celebrates birthday with 'insane love' amidst Ahad Raza Mir dating rumors
Real reason why Ranveer Singh quit 'Don 3'

Real reason why Ranveer Singh quit 'Don 3'

Popular News

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

35 minutes ago
Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data

Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data
6 minutes ago
Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday

Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday
22 minutes ago