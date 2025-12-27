Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out

Katrina Kaif is ringing in her former love Salman Khan’s special day with a heartfelt wish.
On Saturday, December 27, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress took to her official Instagram Stories to give a huge shout-out to her ex-boyfriend and costar on his milestone 60th birthday.
Alongside a black-and-white snap of her Ek Tha Tiger costar, Katrina penned, “Tiger Tiger Tiger…. Happiest 60th Birthday to the Super Human that you are…May everyday be full of Love and Light.”
In addition to the Dhoom 3 starlet, Salman Khan’s birthday was also celebrated by many other Bollywood A-listers, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kriti Sanon.
About Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif:
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif – one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry – reportedly began dating in the early 2000s.
The duo remained highly private about their relationship for several years and often appeared together publicly before parting ways around 2009.
“Salman and I have kept our feelings private from the beginning. That's the way we were happy. But having said that, I think there's been enough documented,” said Katrina in a 2011 interview.
She added, “I said some time back now that I am single and he's also single but we are friends, we are comfortable with each other and we work together. It's great fun on the sets; everybody's having a good time. I think the funniest thing is people are so wary."
Despite their split, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and the Singh is Kinng actress continued working together in successful films, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, and Bharat.