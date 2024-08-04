Entertainment

Leonardo Di Caprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti yachting in Portofina

Leonardo Di Caprio and Vittoria Ceretti are going strong on their portofina vacation

  by Web Desk
  August 04, 2024
Leonardo Di Caprio and Vittoria Ceretti are going strong on their portofina vacation
Leonardo Di Caprio and Vittoria Ceretti are going strong on their portofina vacation

Leonardo Di Caprio headed out for a swim with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti while yachting off the coast of Sardinia during their European getaway.

Ceretti was spotted in a brown two-piece bikini climbing down the steps of the yacht as the Inception star followed her in dark green swim trunks as per the viral photos obtained by Page Six.

The couple were accompanied by Tobey Maguire aboard a yacht as he packed on the PDA with model Babette Strijbos.

This outing came merely a few months after an insider informed PEOPLE that the Titanic star was getting closer with the Italian model after a fulfilled date night with friends at a celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica, Calif.

In April an insider said, "The restaurant has been Leo's favorite for years and he's enjoyed date nights with Vittoria several times."

"She's, of course, Italian, so she takes care of ordering all the favorites," the source added.

Further elaborating, "She is very cute, sweet and charming. Leo seems to really like her. They sat next to each other and he had his arm around her. They dined for hours and all had a great time."

For the unversed, the hearthrob Leonrado Di Caprio's whirlwind romance with Vittoria Ceretti began in summer 2023 and have no plans in slowing down.

Entertainment News

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness