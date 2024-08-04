Leonardo Di Caprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti yachting in Portofina

Leonardo Di Caprio headed out for a swim with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti while yachting off the coast of Sardinia during their European getaway.
Ceretti was spotted in a brown two-piece bikini climbing down the steps of the yacht as the Inception star followed her in dark green swim trunks as per the viral photos obtained by Page Six.
The couple were accompanied by Tobey Maguire aboard a yacht as he packed on the PDA with model Babette Strijbos.
This outing came merely a few months after an insider informed PEOPLE that the Titanic star was getting closer with the Italian model after a fulfilled date night with friends at a celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica, Calif.
In April an insider said, "The restaurant has been Leo's favorite for years and he's enjoyed date nights with Vittoria several times."
"She's, of course, Italian, so she takes care of ordering all the favorites," the source added.
Further elaborating, "She is very cute, sweet and charming. Leo seems to really like her. They sat next to each other and he had his arm around her. They dined for hours and all had a great time."
For the unversed, the hearthrob Leonrado Di Caprio's whirlwind romance with Vittoria Ceretti began in summer 2023 and have no plans in slowing down.