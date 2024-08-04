Trending

Taylor Swift stuns Eras Tour crowd with her special 'Exile' mashup: Watch

The 14-time Grammy winner performed the third Eras Tour show in Warsaw on Saturday

  August 04, 2024


Taylor Swift delighted fans by dueting with the crowd on Bon Iver’s parts of her song Exile at the final Warsaw show of her Eras Tour.

On Saturday, August 3, at the third and final stop of her Eras Tour in Warsaw, the Lover crooner stunned her fans with a special mashup of the traditional breakup song Exile featuring Bon Iver with The Tortured Poets Department track The Black Dog.

In a fan-shot video, the audience could be heard yelling when Swift started Exile and then they proceeded to sing Vernon's first stanza.

The fans sang along with the Anti-Hero songstress, “I can see you standing, honey / With his arms around your body / Laughin', but the joke's not funny at all.”

They continued the lyrics, “And it took you five whole minutes / To pack us up and leave me with it / Holdin' all this love out here in the hall.”

Vernon's back-and-forth sections were then blended with Swift's parts during the chorus, bridge, and outro while she sang hers.

The Fortnight singer performed a mashup of the Lover song I Think He Knows and the Fearless song Today Was a Fairytale during the guitar portion of the hidden songs segment. 

She once remarked, "Every day in Poland is a fairytale!"

Notably, Swift began her Warsaw leg on Thursday night and it marked her first-ever headlining concert in Poland after she skipped over the country for her last five tours.

