Entertainment

'Heeramandi': Aditi Rao Hydari recalls her first exotic dance performance

Aditi Rao Hydari was a famous character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari was a famous character in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heeramandi
Aditi Rao Hydari was a famous character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' 

Aditi Rao Hydari had to go through a lot to finally ace her first dance performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

During the Achievers Dialogues 2024 event at the Presidency University in Bengaluru, the Pamaavat actress spoke about her first challenging role in the period drama and expressed how the filmmaker severely reprimanded her while shooting for a particular scene.

“That happened during the shooting of my first mujra," Aditi said.

She added, " They started shooting for the TV series with their first mujra song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao. At that time I had just recovered from Covid-19."

“By the end of the first day, the costume was heavy and my brain was not taking in anymore. I could see what SLB was instructing me and could understand it too," the Murder 3 starlet went on.

I was disappointed in myself after I was unable to deliver what the filmmaker wanted,” the diva divulged.

“My thing here was that he believed so much in us so I never wanted to see him disappointed."

For the unversed, the Netflix TV show featured actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta in the lead role

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Entertainment News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness