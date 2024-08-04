'Heeramandi': Aditi Rao Hydari recalls her first exotic dance performance

Aditi Rao Hydari had to go through a lot to finally ace her first dance performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.
During the Achievers Dialogues 2024 event at the Presidency University in Bengaluru, the Pamaavat actress spoke about her first challenging role in the period drama and expressed how the filmmaker severely reprimanded her while shooting for a particular scene.
“That happened during the shooting of my first mujra," Aditi said.
She added, " They started shooting for the TV series with their first mujra song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao. At that time I had just recovered from Covid-19."
“By the end of the first day, the costume was heavy and my brain was not taking in anymore. I could see what SLB was instructing me and could understand it too," the Murder 3 starlet went on.
I was disappointed in myself after I was unable to deliver what the filmmaker wanted,” the diva divulged.
“My thing here was that he believed so much in us so I never wanted to see him disappointed."
For the unversed, the Netflix TV show featured actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta in the lead role