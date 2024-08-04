Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Chris Evans has revealed why he turned down Ryan Reynolds' offer to use cue cards for his surprise monologue in Deadpool & Wolverine.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Captain America actor disclosed that the Deadpool star offered some more assistance, but he turned it down during his second appearance in the Shawn Levy-directed, which saw Evans giving an expletive-filled monologue.
“Ryan was like, ‘Listen, if we need cue cards…’ and I was like, ‘Cue cards? I’m showing up off-book,'” Evans recounted.
He added, “I don’t get to say dialogue like this. Trust me. I’m going to enjoy every second of this. Memorized.”
Elsewhere in his discussion, the Gifted star also talked about reprising his role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch from the Fantastic Four in the Marvel film.
“It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan, we’re buddies,” Evans recalled.
He continued, “He just said, ‘Listen, if you don’t like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past.'”
The Ghosted star further noted, “I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked. He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely. So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn’t pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it.”
It should be noted that Chris Evans made his heroic debut in Fantastic Four (2005). In the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, he also reprised his character.