Angelina Jolie seeks 'help' for 'troubled' son Pax

Angelina Jolie and Bradd Pitt adopted Pax from Vietnam at the age of three

  by Web Desk
  August 04, 2024
Angelina Jolie is reportedly seeking professional help for her 20-year-old son Pax, who remains hospitalized following a serious electric bike crash on July 29.

The crash occurred during rush hour in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Monday, where Pax collided with a car while riding his e-bike. He has been hospitalized since then, with Jolie by his side.

According to sources, Pax, who was adopted by Jolie from Vietnam at age three, has been involved in a string of car crashes, prompting concerns about his "reckless" behavior.

“He has had a string of car crashes. It's not great. Pax is a troubled kid, and Angelina is doing her best to help him,” the source told the DailyMail.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed the incident but says there is nothing new to add to the initial report of a traffic collision. No charges are currently pending.

Pax Jolie-Pitt remains close to his siblings, including Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Maddox and Zahara was adopted by Jolie's then-partner Brad Pitt in 2005, while Pitt later adopted Pax in 2008.

To note, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been legally divorced since 2019.

