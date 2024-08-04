Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face backlash over ‘ridiculous’ security decision amid trip plans

The Duke of Sussex feared security risk for Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under intense criticism for their ‘ridiculous’ security decision for the London trip amid an ongoing bitter feud with the Royal Family.

Earlier, the Duke of Sussex declared that he feared a "knife or acid attack" and would not return Meghan to his home country without government-funded personal protection.

While conversing with GB News Angela Levin questioned how he could reconcile this thinking with a journey to Colombia, where the UK Foreign Office currently "advises against all but essential travel to parts" of South America.

“It is dangerous there [Colombia] at the moment”, she said.

Levin added, “There is a lot of people being taken away and money being demanded for them to be returned.”

The royal expert also noted, “It is really ridiculous and it conforms to my long term suggestion that they tried to manipulate the King.”

Levin continued, “To have three court cases on the Home Office and saying security is why he won’t bring his wife and children when really it’s a nonsense.

She stated, “He would be well looked after with good protection, but not the very top of the tree which is just for Camilla, Charles, William and Catherine.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s travel to Colombia will mark their second official tour of the year.

