Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Brittany Mahomes, co-owner of the Kansas City Current and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a series of photos from a fun-filled date night at Morgan Wallen's concert.

The expectant mother, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 2, to share a glimpse into her cherished time together at Arrowhead Stadium.

In photos Brittany showcased her growing baby bump in a stylish denim halter dress which she styled with white cowboy boots and a white handbag.

Meanwhile her husband, Patrick, joined her for the night out, wearing a casual dark blue zip-up shirt and jeans with a white hat and blue sunglasses.

"Concerts at Arrowhead never disappoint," she captioned the photos, which showed the couple smiling and having a great time.

Brittany also shared snippets of the concert on her Instagram Stories which featured country music star Morgan Wallen wearing his own bespoke Chiefs jersey with the number seven on the front, performing several songs throughout the show.

Her Instagram story also included a video of Patrick and Travis Kelce entering the stadium with Wallen.

This outing comes after the Mahomes announced they are expecting another girl, sharing a heartwarming video of their daughter Sterling revealing the news with pink smoke and confetti.

