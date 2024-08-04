Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology

Kyle Walker still wanted to “bed” ex-girlfriend Lauryn Goodman after having publicly apologized for cheating on long-time wife Annie Kilner.
As per an interview given to The Sun recently, the social media personality has claimed that he desired to pursue their romance secretly in a London hotel room.
It reportedly happened just a few days before the footballer expressed of “regretting” his affair, allegedly indicating that he wasn’t actually being honest when apologizing to Annie Kilner.
As per Lauryn Goodman, Kyle Walker told her, “I want to have my cake and eat it. We can keep this between you and me.”
He even confessed to her about not really feeling sorry “for a second,” and wished they would have “a secret double life playing happy families.”
The former model revealed, “In January, Kyle Walker publicly said that he made stupid choices and regretted our relationship, but just days earlier he clearly didn’t see it that way.”
“It was December 17. He messaged me saying it was a shame we hadn’t met afterwards because he had a room at the Rosewood Hotel. He told me I could have bedded him there,” Lauryn Goodman added.