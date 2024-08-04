Prince William set to take huge decision for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince William is anticipated to play a key role in determining the future of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
A property expert has dished details on Sarah Ferguson daughters' fate regarding their inheritance of Royal Lodge.
Beatrice and Eugenie's father Prince Andrew has resided at Royal Lodge, the former home of the Queen Mother, since 2003.
He shares the property with his ex-wife and the Duchess of York, Sarah.
According to The Times, the lease agreement specifies that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are entitled to inherit Royal Lodge.
On the contrary, the Royal Lodge is leased under a commercial agreement with the Crown Estate.
The initial payment by Prince Andrew was £1 million, with an annual notional rent of approximately £260,000, it also specifice that upon duke's death, it can only be transferred to nominated immediate family members.
Now the property expert Natalie Mitchell from Home How has provided insights to GB News, explaining the unique nature of Crown Estate leases and how they differ from typical residential property leases.
"The ownership and leasing of property in the Crown Estate differs from that of normal residential homes," she said.
Mitchell continued, "So, it belongs to King Charles for as long as he reigns."
"Ownership would then pass onto Prince William as he’s next in line to the throne.
"No part of the Crown Estate can be sold, that’s why a lease was agreed for Royal Lodge instead," added the property expert.
As the heir to the throne, Prince William will ultimately have the authority to determine residency in Crown Estate properties when necessary.
To note, Beatrice and Eugenie are known to have a close bond with their cousin, Prince William.