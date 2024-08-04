Royal

Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide

Prince Harry worried by online usage causing additional harm

  • August 04, 2024


Prince Harry has offered a personal insight on how the online world as well as bullying can harm children.

Sitting down for a joint couple interview with CBS Sunday Morning, anchor Jane Pauley highlighted that both he and Meghan Markle have been bullied previously in their lives.

And now that their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been exposed to the same threats, Prince Harry pointed out that it could happen to any parent.

Mentioning his wife, he said, “We always talk about in the olden days. If your kids were under your roof, you knew what they were up to… at least they were safe, right?”

“And now, they could be in the next-door room on a tablet or on a phone and can be going down these rabbit holes,” the Duke of Sussex added.

He explained that the internet can distress children mentally through not just bullying, but other interventions, such as perfect lives shown on social media, leading messages issued by cults, etc.

Prince Harry snapped, “And before you know it, within 24 hours, they could be taking their life!”

And this is why, he declared, that it’s important for every guardian to keep a check on how their little one is doing.

