  • By Hafsa Noor
King Frederik, Queen Mary 'saddened' by terror attack at Bondi Beach

Queen Mary and King Frederik issue joint statement to address the tragic incident in Australia

  By Hafsa Noor
 
King Frederik and Queen Mary have released a joint statement to address the terror attack in Australia.

On Sunday, December 14, the Danish royal couple expressed profound “sadness” on the tragic news of attack at Bondi Beach.

Their message read, “We and the people of Denmark are profoundly saddened by the tragic news of the terror attack at Bondi Beach today.”

The couple further wrote, “We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those affected, their loved ones, the people of Australia and the Jewish community. Their Majesties the King and the Queen of Denmark.”

As per New South Wales police, 11 people have been killed in a shooting at Bondi Beach targeting the Jewish community, with 29 taken to hospital.

Following their statement, royal fans rushed to the comment section to express sorrow.

A fan commented, “My 18 year old son was there. He tells me that everyone helped each other get off the beach quickly. It’s such a beautiful show of community and support in the most awful of circumstances.”

Another wrote, “Thank you for your message, Your Royal Highness. I had the honour of meeting you three years ago. We hold faith that, as Head of the Monarchy, you can help restore safety, unity, and moral leadership in Britain for the good of all.”

Police has also confirmed that one of the two known suspects is dead and the other is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

