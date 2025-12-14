Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have expressed deep shock after the terrible attack at Bondi Beach.
On Sunday, December 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their joint Instagram account to release the somber statement over the incident.
"Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief," the future King and Queen stated in the caption.
They continued, "We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers, W&C."
This message came shortly after the Australian media reports claimed that 11 people had been killed in a shooting at Bondi Beach.
As per the multiple outlets, 29 others were taken to the hospital, and two officers were shot during the incident, which has since been declared a terror attack by officials.
King Charles and Queen Camilla also issued their deep concerns in a brief statement after the devastating shooting attack.