Princess Kate sends special message of 'hope' after King Charles' cancer update

Kate Middleton’s special message left royal fans deeply touched.

Just a day after her father-in-law, King Charles III, gave a major update about his cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales took to her and Prince William’s joint Instagram account on Saturday, December 13, to send a heartfelt note of “hope.”

In the message, Catherine expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the Ever After Garden – a special charity garden created to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The garden is designed as a peaceful, meaningful space that celebrates hope and healing while helping fund cancer care and research.

“Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity,” wrote the future queen.

She continued, “Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope.”

Princess Kate signed off the message with her initial “C” which stands for Catherine.

In the post, the mother of three – who has been bravely battling cancer since March 2024 – also posted a magnificent video, showing her at The Royal Marsden Hospital.

Dressed gorgeously in a black coat adorned with big gold buttons, Kate was seen warmly interacting with the staff members, cancer patients and their families in the garden.

Princess Kate’s personal message came a day after King Charles gave a delightful update on his ongoing cancer treatment on Friday, December 12, in a recorded video broadcast on Channel 4 for the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

In his update, the 77-year-old monarch noted that due to early diagnosis and effective intervention, his treatment plan for the upcoming year can be reduced.

