Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they will not investigate claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his bodyguard to look into Virginia Giuffre.
Commander Marriott also confirmed that the "assessment has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct".
Her full statement read, "Our thoughts will always be with Ms Giuffre's family and friends following her death. In 2015, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) received allegations relating to non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Commander Marriott added, "These allegations primarily concerned events outside the United Kingdom, with one allegation of trafficking to central London in March 2001.”
The Metropolitan Police said their review, including interviews with Virginia Giuffre and other potential victims, found no criminal allegations against UK nationals, with investigations focused on overseas activity.
Marriott noted, "Officers therefore concluded, in consultation with the CPS, that other international authorities were best placed to progress these allegations.”
Her statement said repeated reviews of allegations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor found no evidence to open a criminal case.
This follows previous reviews in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022, when police determined the claims involved events outside the UK and were better handled by international authorities.