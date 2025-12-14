Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance

Cole Palmer is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world
Chelsea star John Terry praised him as the "best No.10 in the world" after his key role in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton, which marked Chelsea’s first league victory since their win at Burnley and helped the Blues move back into the Champions League spots.
Palmer played in his preferred No.10 role for Chelsea against Everton and scored early in the game after a well placed pass from Malo Gusto.
After the match, John Terry praised Palmer on his TikTok channel, saying he might be the best player in the No.10 role.
Palmer's performance was especially notable as it was his first home league start of the season, following a long period out due to a groin injury and a fractured toe.
He said, "I was also delighted to have Cole Palmer back in the team and playing in that No. 10 role. I’m not sure there’s anyone better in world football playing in the No. 10 role. If there is Palmer certainly gives them a run for their money."
Terry added, "He’s so brave, constantly on the half turn trying to get in those little pockets. I was delighted to see him back in the starting line-up and delighted to see him score."
Chelsea will now face Cardiff City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals after which the Blues will travel to Newcastle next weekend and then finish the year with back-to-back home matches against Aston Villa and Bournemouth.