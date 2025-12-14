Royal Family celebrates festive day after Princess Ingrid’s new honor

Royal
Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra receives the esteeemed NROF's Medal of Honor

Royal Family shared a delightful post to celebrate a festive day, 3rd Sunday of Advent, after Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s major milestone.

On Sunday, December 14, the Norway Royal Family took to Instagram and shared a video, showcasing gold-plated cutlery.

The caption of the post read, “Happy 3rd Sunday of Advent. The gold-plated cutlery and place settings were given as a gift to Queen Maud at her coronation in 1906, by the English people. The wine glasses are Czech, from 1905, and bear the monograms of King Haakon and Queen Maud.”

It continued, “The napkin was inherited from Crown Princess Märtha's parents, Prince Carl and Princess Ingeborg, from 1898.”

The third Sunday of Advent is one of the four Sundays before Christmas, marking the start of the Christian liturgical year.

Palace’s heartwarming message comes after Princess Ingrid received NROF’s Medal of Honor a few days ago.

On December 11, the princess earned a prestigious military honor for her incredible service in Norway’s Army and its defense.

At that time Palace wrote, “Princess Ingrid Alexandra received the Norwegian Reservist Association's badge of honor this week.”

Earlier this year, Ingrid completed her 15-month military service in the Army, at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord.

