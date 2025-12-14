Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Andrew’s new move shows he’s unfazed despite latest Epstein photos scandal

The disgraced former prince Andrew has been pictured in late Jeffrey Epstein’s latest photo dump

Come what may, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor does not seem to care!

Despite being stripped of his royal titles and privileges, and once again being caught up in controversy after appearing in Jeffrey Epstein’s newly released photo dump, the former Duke of York made a bold move, showing that he remains unfazed by the backlash.

Continuing his weekly activity, the disgraced former Duke of York was spotted riding his horse in Windsor on Saturday, December 13, showing no signs of remorse or regret. 

During his horse riding session, Andrew was seen wearing a jumper featuring the royal coat of arms and layered his attire with a jacket as he drove through Windsor Great Park.

In order to stay warm, the father of two sported black gloves and boots, reported GB News.

Andrew’s latest appearance comes just a day after PEOPLE reported that a fresh set of photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate reveals a number of prominent figures who were part of the late financier’s circle, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Larry Summers and Alan Dershowitz.

According to the outlet, the photograph involving Andrew – which is among a cache of 95,000 documents that are currently under review by Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee – is drawing particular attention because Epstein does not appear in it, sparking speculation that the image may have been altered.

The original photo, taken at a 2018 London summit, showed Andrew with his elder brother, King Charles, and Bill Gates, but the latter two were cropped from the Epstein estate snap, raising questions about its authenticity.

