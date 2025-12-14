Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Meghan Markle clarifies plans to see Thomas Markle after surgery

The Duchess of Sussex’s father is recovering from a leg amputation in a Philippine hospital

Meghan Markle reportedly has no plans to reunite with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, even after his recent life-changing surgery.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father is recovering from a leg amputation in a Philippine hospital, where he received a hand-delivered letter from Meghan.

According to The Sunday Times, the duchess deleted her father’s number after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry and has not called the hospital over privacy concerns.

The duchess reportedly felt that Thomas' engagement with the media was a key factor in the deterioration of their relationship, a sentiment she is believed to have conveyed in the letter.

It is also reported that Meghan has not heard back from her father following the letter and hopes the message stays confidential.

Since entering the hospital, Thomas said he was “confused” by reports that Meghan tried to contact him, though he has maintained the same number for years hoping she would reach out.

Thomas stated, "Of course I want to speak to her, but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances."

Thomas Markle recently had an emergency surgery for a blood clot in his left leg, which resulted in the amputation of the leg below the knee.

