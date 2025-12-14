Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan planning ‘out of country’ holiday as UK return looms

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is speculated to return to the UK with wife Meghan Markle

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince Harry, Meghan planning ‘out of country’ holiday as UK return looms
Prince Harry, Meghan planning ‘out of country’ holiday as UK return looms

Amid the swirling rumors that they might return to the UK, a major update has been shared about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday plans.

According to multiple insiders who spoke to Page Six for an article published on Saturday, December 13, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to celebrate holiday “out of country,” fueling the speculation that they might visit the United Kingdom.

It was reported that the estranged royal couple will spend Christmas at their Montecito, California mansion with their adorable children – 6-year-old Prince Archie and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Joining them for the holiday will be Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

After celebrating Christmas in the US, the lovebirds will join friends for an exciting New Year’s vacation “out of the country.”

This update comes after royal experts affirmed that Prince Harry’s continued efforts to secure taxpayer-funded security in the UK for him and his family signal his plans to bring Meghan Markle and their kids back to Britain.

“Is it fair to say that we can add stubborn to the Duke of Sussex? Because he will not let this security issue go,” asked Editor Matt Wilkinson during his appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show.

Responding to the question, guest Jack Royston speculated, "And so if he’s now being assessed by the Risk Assessment/Bodyguard (R&B) again, does that suggest that he might be planning some kind of a move back to Britain or more time in Britain or some kind of return to some form of royal duty?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 and relocated to the US after stepping down from their royal roles.

King Charles makes special move after sharing personal health message

King Charles makes special move after sharing personal health message
Princess Kate sends special message of ‘hope’ after King Charles’ cancer update

Princess Kate sends special message of ‘hope’ after King Charles’ cancer update
King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

King Charles' pal breaks silence on cancer message, calls it 'life-saving'

King Charles' pal breaks silence on cancer message, calls it 'life-saving'
Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims

Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims
Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations

Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?
Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup

Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup
Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo

Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo
Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations
Prince Albert, Charlene kick off traditional Christmas Tour with special gifts

Prince Albert, Charlene kick off traditional Christmas Tour with special gifts
Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Latest News

Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Lenny Kravitz to play villain in upcoming James Bond '007: First Light' game

Lenny Kravitz to play villain in upcoming James Bond '007: First Light' game
John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction

John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction