Prince Harry, Meghan planning ‘out of country’ holiday as UK return looms

Amid the swirling rumors that they might return to the UK, a major update has been shared about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday plans.
According to multiple insiders who spoke to Page Six for an article published on Saturday, December 13, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to celebrate holiday “out of country,” fueling the speculation that they might visit the United Kingdom.
It was reported that the estranged royal couple will spend Christmas at their Montecito, California mansion with their adorable children – 6-year-old Prince Archie and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet.
Joining them for the holiday will be Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.
After celebrating Christmas in the US, the lovebirds will join friends for an exciting New Year’s vacation “out of the country.”
This update comes after royal experts affirmed that Prince Harry’s continued efforts to secure taxpayer-funded security in the UK for him and his family signal his plans to bring Meghan Markle and their kids back to Britain.
“Is it fair to say that we can add stubborn to the Duke of Sussex? Because he will not let this security issue go,” asked Editor Matt Wilkinson during his appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show.
Responding to the question, guest Jack Royston speculated, "And so if he’s now being assessed by the Risk Assessment/Bodyguard (R&B) again, does that suggest that he might be planning some kind of a move back to Britain or more time in Britain or some kind of return to some form of royal duty?”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 and relocated to the US after stepping down from their royal roles.