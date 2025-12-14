Princess Kate sends special message of ‘hope’ after King Charles’ cancer update

Royal
King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech

His Majesty raises cancer awareness in his surprise message over the weekend

King Charles' latest message has reportedly encouraged millions of people to get checked through a newly launched medical procedure. 

His Majesty delivered a moving speech on Saturday, December 13, in which he emphasized the breakthroughs in his treatment and underscored the urgency of regular cancer screenings. 

As the 77-year-old monarch's new message caught his fans' attention, around 100,000 people visited Cancer Research UK’s new screening checker. 

According to GB News, the tool allows visitors to quickly check the different types of cancer screenings available with the NHS and Public Health Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland and helps them find out which ones apply to them. 

Buckingham Palace has also shared the King's overwhelming reaction to the public’s immediate response to his health appeal.

"Most grateful for the many kind comments we have received for the King, both from those working in cancer care and from the general public," the statement read.

It further explained, "I know His Majesty will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched by the very positive reaction his message has generated."

King Charles, who himself has been dealing with an undisclosed form of cancer since February last year, urged people to detect their symptoms before their diagnosis. 

