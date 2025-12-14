X for iOS brings Home and Lock Screen widgets, five years after WWDC tease

X for iOS has finally launched widgets for both the Lock Screen and Home Screen, for over five years after first teasing them at worldwide developers conference (WWDC) 20 during the iOS 14 reveal.
At that time, a Home Screen widget for Twitter was shown, but it never materialised, until now.
The Home Screen update includes a single widget called “X News Highlights” that displays trending headlines from X.
Users can click a headline to launch the topic directly in the app. The widget is accessible in three sizes, including small, medium, and large, providing greater flexibility for different layouts.
While reminiscent of the concept displayed at WWDC20, the new widget leaves off the background image originally displayed.
Lock Screen widgets are available in a broader variety. “X Notifications” shows the current notification count, while “X Messages” shows unread messages in X Chat.
Moreover, there are two Grok widgets: one for quick access to chat and another for voice interactions. Each Lock Screen widget consists of a small and large variant, enabling users to customize how much information is shown.
This update marks a highly-anticipated addition for iOS users who wanted enhanced visibility into X content without opening the app.
The widgets offer quick access to trending news, messages, notifications, and Grok features, improving usability on iPads and iPhones.
Users can add these widgets to their Home or Lock Screen and interact with content more efficiently.