Royal Family drops King’s delightful video after major update

Christmas is in full swing in the Danish Royal Family.
On Saturday, December 13, the Royal Family of Denmark took to its official Instagram account to share a heartwarming video of King Frederik X, hours after they gave a major update about his latest outing.
In the previous update, the royals shared that the 57-year-old monarch, as Patron of the Copenhagen Boys’ Choir, attended a musical celebration featuring performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Christmas Oratorio in collaboration with the Copenhagen Phil.
Frederik looked handsome in a dark grey suit, which he paired with a blue shirt and patterned purple tie.
Meanwhile, the latest post showed a clip that opened with showing His Majesty making a stylish arrival at the venue as he stepped out of a car, followed by the second frame that showcased him joyfully entering with the event official in the magnificent church.
“Christmas was marked in a very emotional way when His Majesty the King attended the Copenhagen Boys' Choir's traditional performance of Bach's Christmas Oratorio in collaboration with the Copenhagen Phil on Saturday afternoon,” captioned the palace.
The Christmas special concert was conducted by Carsten Seyer Hansen with soloists Denise Beck, Kristin Mulders, Joshua Ellicott and Lars Møller.
Moreover, the Copenhagen Boys' Choir participated in the performance together with the Copenhagen Phil.
King Frederik’s appearance comes amid the Danish Royal Family enjoys the festive spirit in full swing at Amalienborg Palace.