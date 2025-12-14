Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Royal

Royal Family drops King’s delightful video after major update

The Royal Family delights fans with a special video from the monarch’s new outing

  • By Sidra Khan
Royal Family drops King’s delightful video after major update
Royal Family drops King’s delightful video after major update

Christmas is in full swing in the Danish Royal Family.

On Saturday, December 13, the Royal Family of Denmark took to its official Instagram account to share a heartwarming video of King Frederik X, hours after they gave a major update about his latest outing.

In the previous update, the royals shared that the 57-year-old monarch, as Patron of the Copenhagen Boys’ Choir, attended a musical celebration featuring performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Christmas Oratorio in collaboration with the Copenhagen Phil.

Frederik looked handsome in a dark grey suit, which he paired with a blue shirt and patterned purple tie.

Meanwhile, the latest post showed a clip that opened with showing His Majesty making a stylish arrival at the venue as he stepped out of a car, followed by the second frame that showcased him joyfully entering with the event official in the magnificent church.

“Christmas was marked in a very emotional way when His Majesty the King attended the Copenhagen Boys' Choir's traditional performance of Bach's Christmas Oratorio in collaboration with the Copenhagen Phil on Saturday afternoon,” captioned the palace.

The Christmas special concert was conducted by Carsten Seyer Hansen with soloists Denise Beck, Kristin Mulders, Joshua Ellicott and Lars Møller.

Moreover, the Copenhagen Boys' Choir participated in the performance together with the Copenhagen Phil.

King Frederik’s appearance comes amid the Danish Royal Family enjoys the festive spirit in full swing at Amalienborg Palace.

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update
Prince Harry, Meghan planning ‘out of country’ holiday as UK return looms

Prince Harry, Meghan planning ‘out of country’ holiday as UK return looms
King Charles makes special move after sharing personal health message

King Charles makes special move after sharing personal health message
Princess Kate sends special message of ‘hope’ after King Charles’ cancer update

Princess Kate sends special message of ‘hope’ after King Charles’ cancer update
King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

King Charles' pal breaks silence on cancer message, calls it 'life-saving'

King Charles' pal breaks silence on cancer message, calls it 'life-saving'
Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims

Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims
Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations

Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?
Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup

Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup
Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo

Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo
Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations

Latest News

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness
Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident