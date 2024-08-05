Royal

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle says the fight changed their entire life

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024


Meghan Markle referenced her and Prince Harry’s “out of control” feud with King Charles in a new interview released on her birthday today.

Sitting down for a joint couple interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she talked about protecting children Prince Archive and Princess Lilibet a couple of times.

At one point, the Duchess of Sussex mentioned that despite parents taking all necessary steps to protect kids, things can still take a wrong turn when something hits out of the blue.

She said, “My son, or my daughter who comes home, who are joyful, who I love… And one day, right under my roof, our entire lives change because of something that was completely out of our control.”

“And if you look at it through the lens as a parent, there is no way to see that any other way than to try to find a solution,” Meghan Markle explained.

Throughout their conversation with anchor Jane Pauley, Prince Harry and his wife mentioned their little ones a couple of times.

In another instance, Meghan Markle expressed, “Our kids are young; they’re three and five. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them.”

Meghan Markle’s gym center vandalized brutally