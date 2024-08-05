Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton’s plans for the 2024 summer break have come out, and she’s reportedly busy packing suitcases for a regal stay at Balmoral Castle.
According to Hello Magazine, King Charles is already in Scotland, preparing the palace for other family members who shall be joining him soon.
It was previously not known what Prince William and his wife will be doing during this year’s vacation as the Princess of Wales is undergoing her cancer treatment.
Now, it seems that she has obtained permission from her doctors to go abroad, which is where her nursing might be continuing.
Previously, the Prince of Wales has taken a trip to Mustique, St. Barths, Isles of Scilly, and other tempting places with their kids for the holiday.
Keeping the medical progress in mind this time, they’re simply making a stop at Scotland, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be awaiting to welcome them.
Kate Middleton has not made many public appearance since the news of her cancer diagnosis was revealed earlier this year.
She was only seen twice – once at Trooping the Color, and one time at the Wimbledon Men’s Single Finale.
Royal fans can however expect another fresh photograph of the Princess of Wales!
This is because each year, the royal family takes a family picture at Balmoral Castle during their summer stay there, and so it’s expected that Kate Middleton will be seen once more.