Princess Beatrice’s stepson shops sweet gift for half-sister Sienna on holiday

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf has melted hearts after being pictured picking out a thoughtful gift for his younger half-sister, Sienna, while on a family trip to Thailand with mum, Dara Huang.
Taking to her Instagram account, his mother shared a heartwarming photo of her 9-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
In the image, the eldest son of Edoardo could be seen standing in a shop, holding an adorable elephant-themed white dress.
"Shopping for his sister," Dara sweetly penned over the photo.
While she didn’t directly mention it, the dress was most likely a present for his three-year-old half-sister, Sienna, the eldest child of Princess Beatrice with Edoardo.
Before traveling with his mother, Wolfie was last seen at Buckingham Palace with his half-sisters during a blended family outing with his father, Edoardo, and Beatrice.
Last Tuesday, the family-of-four joined the waiting crowd on The Mall to cheer the Lionesses following their history-making win at the Euros.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo looked in high spirit while climbed onto the barriers to get a better look at the Lionesses.
The parade marked as the first public appearance of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s youngest daughter, Athena, since her birth in January 2025.
Dara Huang and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi parted ways in 2018, two years after Wolfie was born.