Home / Royal

Princess Beatrice’s stepson shops sweet gift for half-sister Sienna on holiday

Wolfie was last seen at Buckingham Palace with his half-sisters and stepmom Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s stepson shops sweet gift for half-sister Sienna on holiday
Princess Beatrice’s stepson shops sweet gift for half-sister Sienna on holiday

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf has melted hearts after being pictured picking out a thoughtful gift for his younger half-sister, Sienna, while on a family trip to Thailand with mum, Dara Huang.

Taking to her Instagram account, his mother shared a heartwarming photo of her 9-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In the image, the eldest son of Edoardo could be seen standing in a shop, holding an adorable elephant-themed white dress.

"Shopping for his sister," Dara sweetly penned over the photo.

While she didn’t directly mention it, the dress was most likely a present for his three-year-old half-sister, Sienna, the eldest child of Princess Beatrice with Edoardo.

Before traveling with his mother, Wolfie was last seen at Buckingham Palace with his half-sisters during a blended family outing with his father, Edoardo, and Beatrice.

Last Tuesday, the family-of-four joined the waiting crowd on The Mall to cheer the Lionesses following their history-making win at the Euros.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo looked in high spirit while climbed onto the barriers to get a better look at the Lionesses.

The parade marked as the first public appearance of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s youngest daughter, Athena, since her birth in January 2025.

Dara Huang and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi parted ways in 2018, two years after Wolfie was born. 

Read more :

Royal

Princess Diana's niece Eliza Spencer drops new update after surprise engagement

Princess Diana's niece Eliza Spencer drops new update after surprise engagement
Charles Spencer's daughter shared the joyful news of her engagement two days ago

Meghan Markle makes big move after Harry speaks on Andrew fight controversy

Meghan Markle makes big move after Harry speaks on Andrew fight controversy
The Duke of Sussex was rumoured to be involved in a physical fight with the Duke of York, Prince Andrew

Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement

Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement
The Prince of Wales reportedly could take on an emotional role at the upcoming royal event

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post
Prince Louis of Luxembourg celebrates his 39th birthday today on August 3, 2025

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash
Prince Harry recently addressed rumours that he was involved in a physical fight with his uncle, Prince Andrew

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle encourage Archie to follow in Duke’s footsteps

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle encourage Archie to follow in Duke’s footsteps
The Sussexes were recently photographed at a nearby California beach with young Archie

King Felipe awards prestigious trophies to 43rd King’s Cup-Mapfre winners

King Felipe awards prestigious trophies to 43rd King’s Cup-Mapfre winners
The Spanish Royal Family shares heartwarming photographs from the esteemed royal event

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday
The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg son, Prince Louis, celebrates 39th birthday with family