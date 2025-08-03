Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement

Prince William is preparing to take on a “very emotional” new role following a significant royal announcement.
The Prince of Wales reportedly could take on an emotional role at the upcoming royal wedding of his cousin, Peter Phillips, and fiancée Harriet Sperling.
On Friday, it is confirmed that the eldest child of Princess Anne, engaged to NHS paediatrician Harriet Sperling.
Soon after the exciting news was revealed, the speculation was ignited about the wedding party that William could take centre stage as best man or a groomsman at the wedding.
Notably, Peter and William have shared a close bond since childhood, as Peter previously described William and their cousins as "quite a gang of us" who "caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos".
The Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey explained, "Peter has always been viewed as a supportive older brother figure to Prince William. They've had a very close relationship throughout their lives."
Danielle added, "Peter has regularly supported William at his polo charity events. Last year, he was even spotted sharing a laugh with Kate on the sidelines, highlighting how relaxed their bond is."
According to Royal Editor Emily Nash, William could very likely take on best man duties or be a central figure in the wedding.
Emily explained, "Peter is close not just to King Charles but particularly to William and Harry. It would certainly be fitting and emotional for Peter to have William standing alongside him."
To note, Peter Phillips, and fiancée Harriet Sperling’s wedding has not been revealed yet.